Muguruza Beats Kontaveit To Win WTA Finals

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 08:40 AM

Guadalajara, Mexico, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Garbine Muguruza beat Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday to become the first Spaniard to win the elite season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Muguruza, winner of the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon titles, capped a 2021 campaign that saw her return to the highest level with titles in Dubai and Chicago after three years outside of the top 10.

