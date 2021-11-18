Muguruza beats Kontaveit to win WTA Finals

Guadalajara, Mexico, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Garbine Muguruza beat Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday to become the first Spaniard to win the elite season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Muguruza, winner of the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon titles, capped a 2021 campaign that saw her return to the highest level with titles in Dubai and Chicago after three years outside of the top 10.