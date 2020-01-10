UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muguruza Dumped Out In Shenzhen Open Semi-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:52 PM

Muguruza dumped out in Shenzhen Open semi-finals

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza crashed out of the Shenzhen Open semi-finals on Friday with a straight-sets loss to Ekaterina Alexandrova

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza crashed out of the Shenzhen Open semi-finals on Friday with a straight-sets loss to Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Alexandrova, the Russian fifth seed, won 6-4, 6-3 to set up a final with seventh seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan or unseeded Czech Kristyna Pliskova.

Spain's Muguruza, 26, endured a poor 2019 but showed signs in southern China of rediscovering the form that made her world number one in 2017.

However, with the Australian Open looming large, the sixth seed was comfortably beaten by the 25-year-old Alexandrova in 77 minutes.

The powerful Russian is now just one victory away from her first WTA title.

"It was a tough match right from the start," said Alexandrova.

"I was calmer than yesterday and that helped a lot."

Related Topics

World Poor Russia China Shenzhen Kazakhstan 2017 2019 Australian Open From

Recent Stories

Embracing Islam: Congratulations pour in on social ..

8 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) shutdow ..

1 minute ago

Stock market reaches 15-month high

1 minute ago

China central bank skips reverse repos Friday

1 minute ago

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization Chief Says Ukra ..

49 minutes ago

Azakhel dryport- A gift of PTI Govt for people of ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.