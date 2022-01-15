UrduPoint.com

Muguruza Fears 'real Truth' About Peng Shuai May Never Be Known

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 15, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Muguruza fears 'real truth' about Peng Shuai may never be known

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :World number three Garbine Muguruza said Saturday that the "real truth" about what happened to Peng Shuai may never be known after the tennis star accused a senior Chinese politician of sexual assault.

Peng, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, alleged on social media in November that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli forced her into sex during a long-term on-off relationship.

It was the first time that the #MeToo movement had touched China's ruling Communist Party but Peng's online post was deleted and her claims censored, then she disappeared from public, only to reappear three weeks later.

However, there remain doubts about how free Peng really is and having made global headlines for weeks, the outcry about her plight has since died down and the focus of the tennis world shifted to Novak Djokovic's visa saga.

"Are we going to know something about this? I don't know, I think it's a complicated country to deal with," Muguruza told reporters of Peng and China, which will host the Winter Olympics next month in the capital Beijing.

"It's a little bit not moving forward, I feel. It's just there since months and months," two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza said ahead of the start of the Australian Open on Monday, where Peng will be absent.

"It seemed like for a moment, okay, we're going to find out what's happening.

"I think it's going to be very difficult to find a real truth and for her to be able to talk freely." The Women's Tennis Association led the way in demanding to know what happened to Peng and suspended tournaments in China over it.

"I feel like this is something that the WTA has done great," added Spain's Muguruza.

"I think they've showed a lot of courage and character by supporting these and taking these strong decisions."Australia's world number one Ashleigh Barty said as far as the players and the WTA were concerned on Peng, "our message hasn't changed".

"We hope that she's well, we really do hope that she's well, she's okay, and hopefully we see her back out here soon," she said.

Related Topics

Tennis World China Social Media Died Beijing Spain May November Visa Women Olympics Australian Open Post From Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th January 2022

2 hours ago
 Iceland Ready to Receive Another Group of 35-70 Af ..

Iceland Ready to Receive Another Group of 35-70 Afghan Refugees - Government

10 hours ago
 Deployment of CSTO Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan Time ..

Deployment of CSTO Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan Timely - CSTO Chief

10 hours ago
 UN Food Agency About to Halt Assistance to Norther ..

UN Food Agency About to Halt Assistance to Northern Ethiopia Due to Heavy Fighti ..

10 hours ago
 US Inspector General Pleads Guilty to Scheme to De ..

US Inspector General Pleads Guilty to Scheme to Defraud Federal Government - Jus ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.