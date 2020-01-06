UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muguruza Fights Back To Reach Shenzhen Round Two

Zeeshan Mehtab 22 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 07:57 PM

Muguruza fights back to reach Shenzhen round two

Former world number one Garbine Muguruza recovered from a slow start to avoid an upset at the Shenzhen Open on Monday

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Former world number one Garbine Muguruza recovered from a slow start to avoid an upset at the Shenzhen Open on Monday.

The 26-year-old Spaniard beat Chinese youngster Wang Xinyu 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 and plays the American Shelby Rogers in round two in southern China.

The Shenzhen Open serves as build-up for the Australian Open at the end of the month.

It was the two-time Grand Slam winner Muguruza's first match since an early exit at the China Open in late September.

"I think it was my first match in a long time and you cannot expect to play your best tennis," said Muguruza, now 35th in the world.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka made a fast start to her season, blowing away Russian qualifier Margarita Gasparyan in just 71 minutes.

The world number 11 from Belarus eased to a 6-3, 6-0 victory as she looks to seal a place inside the top 10 for the Australian Open.

The 21-year-old will play Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic next.

"It was a tough match and really tough to start," said the powerful Sabalenka, who won three titles last year in China, including in Shenzhen.

"She's a great player and it was tough to play against her. She has strong strokes. I tried my best and I'm happy I finished with the win."Gasparyan, 25, reached a career-high 41 in the world in February 2016 but has been beset by injuries.

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia China Xinyu Shenzhen Belarus Czech Republic February September 2016 National University Australian Open From Best Top

Recent Stories

Advanced Sciences Minister visits &#039;Cyber Skil ..

12 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves 5-year multi-entry tourist vi ..

27 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy discusses economic cooperation ..

42 minutes ago

FTA discusses land transport cooperation with Kaza ..

42 minutes ago

DLD to organise 16th edition of IPS 2020 in March

57 minutes ago

UAE, KSA and Bahrain top list of participants in A ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.