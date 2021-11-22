UrduPoint.com

Muguruza Goes Third In WTA Rankings After Finals Win

Spain's Garbine Muguruza jumped two places to number three in the WTA rankings released Monday after her victory in the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara last week

Beaten finalist Anett Kontaveit of Estonia gained one spot to go seventh.

The 28-year-old Muguruza was previously ranked third back in July 2018, while her compatriot Paula Badosa, whom she beat in the semi-finals, also leapt two spots to go eighth.

Australia's Ashleigh Barty remains firmly atop the rankings, followed by Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka.

WTA rankings as of November 22 1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 7582 pts 2.

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6380 3. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 5685 (+2) 4. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5135 5. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 5008 (-2) 6. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4385 7. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4351 (+1) 8. Paula Badosa (ESP) 3849 (+2) 9. Iga Swiatek (POL) 3786 10. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 3455 (-3) 11. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 3076 12. Sofia Kenin (USA) 2971 13. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 2956 14. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2855 15. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 2726 16. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2671 (+1) 17. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2660 (+1) 18. Jessica Pegula (USA) 2650 (+1)19. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2622 (+1)20. Simona Halep (ROM) 2576 (+2)

