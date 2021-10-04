UrduPoint.com

Muguruza Rallies Past Jabeur To Win WTA Chicago Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 57 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 02:20 AM

Muguruza rallies past Jabeur to win WTA Chicago title

Washington, Oct 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza captured the WTA Chicago Fall Classic on Sunday, rallying to defeat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the final.

Spanish second seed Muguruza, who turns 28 on Friday, took her ninth career WTA title and second tour crown of the year after Dubai in March.

Muguruza, whose biggest titles came at the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon, claimed only her second US title after a 2017 trophy in Cincinnati.

Sixth-seed Jabeur, ranked a career-high 16th, broke ninth-ranked Muguruza in the fourth game and held serve from there to take the first set.

In the second, Jabeur broke Muguruza to seize command but the Tunisian sent a backhand wide to surrender a break that lifted the Spaniard level at 3-3.

Muguruza broke again in the eighth game and served for the set up 5-3.

Jabeur denied four set points and forced two break chances before the Spaniard forced a third set on a service winner.

Muguruza zipped through the final set to claim the crown in the event, added as a tuneup for next week's Indian Wells tournament, postponed from March due to Covid-19.

Jabeur, who ousted top seed Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals, won her only WTA title in June at Birmingham, becoming the first Arab woman to win a WTA crown.

Muguruza improved to 2-1 in her career rivalry with Jabeur, who beat the Spaniard in this year's third round at Wimbledon.

Muguruza ranks eighth and Jabeur ninth in qualifying for next month's season-ending eight-player WTA Finals in Mexico. Former world number one Muguruza hasn't reached the event since 2017. Jabeur has never qualified.

Related Topics

India World Dubai Birmingham Cincinnati Chicago Tunisia Mexico March June Women Sunday 2017 2016 Event From Top Arab Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed visits ADIHEX

Hazza bin Zayed visits ADIHEX

36 minutes ago
 UAE officials discuss solutions to global challeng ..

UAE officials discuss solutions to global challenges at World Policy Conference

1 hour ago
 Ireland pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai features excit ..

Ireland pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai features exciting work of talented Irish des ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed grants employees of Ministry of ..

Mansour bin Zayed grants employees of Ministry of Presidential Affairs 8-day lea ..

2 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates Sima Sami Bahous for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Sima Sami Bahous for appointment as Executive Direc ..

3 hours ago
 Ugandan President attends country’s National Day ..

Ugandan President attends country’s National Day celebration at Expo 2020 Duba ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.