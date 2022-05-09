Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshire secures victory over Gloucestershire

(@Abdulla99267510)

Half-centuries for George Scott and Miles Hammond can't prevent visitors sliding to defeat

Hampshire maintained pace in the LV= Insurance County Championship title race as they patiently secured an 87-run victory over Gloucestershire.

Mohammad Abbas followed his first-innings six-for with 3 for 62, with Liam Dawson and James Fuller both grabbing two wickets apiece as they completed the win in the final session.

George Scott and Miles Hammond's half-centuries had given Gloucestershire hope of at least batting out the day - if not chasing down 368 for a first victory of the season - but the second new ball produced four wickets to dent their dream.

Hampshire stay second in Division One behind early leaders Surrey after claiming a 21-point haul, while Gloucestershire are stuck in the bottom three having taken just three bonus points.

Hampshire began the day needing eight wickets, Gloucestershire required another 257 runs for what would have been the second-highest succesful chase in their history, and a draw wasn't out the question either.

The morning session refused to suggest which way the result would be going, as 70 runs were scored, the required rate still manageably under three runs per over, with only a single wicket falling. That scalp was of Scott, who danced down the track and picked out mid-on, for a personal best 77. Meanwhile, Hammond chalked up his third half-century in a third successive match off 150 mostly serene deliveries - the only worries in the session were the occasional play and misses.

This Ageas Bowl pitch has consistently assisted the new ball across the match, with nine wickets falling within the first 10 overs of it being taken. Hampshire were therefore looking forward to a second cherry soon after lunch, having been forced to persevere on a slow pitch. Ian Holland sending Graeme van Buuren's middle stump for a tumble in the 77th over was an added bonus.

Three wickets did fall within 10 overs of James Vince taking the shiny new ball, to swing the balance firmly towards Hampshire. Nine balls in and Hammond fell to Keith Barker, who missed a straight one and was pinned in front.

Abbas took his match tally to nine wickets with the quickfire double of Tom Lace and Dom Goodman - the former clipped to midwicket while the latter tickled a delivery which moved in on the angle behind. Ryan Higgins scored 25 before his attempt at a cut off Kyle Abbott ended up in Ben Brown's gloves.

Last season, Gloucestershire had frustrated Hampshire with an epic block-a-thon on the final day to draw while nine down - with Goodman's 48-ball 9 saving the match. But there was to be no similar hold-up. Mohammad Amir was superbly caught by Aneurin Donald running backwards from cover to dive and snaffle a skier and Ajeet Singh Dale was strangled down the leg side - both to Fuller - to end a highly entertaining contest with 25 overs to spare.