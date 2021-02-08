Muhammad Ali Larosh (Wapda) becomes new champion as Mahoor maintains title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Muhammad Ali Larosh of Pakistan Wapda new national champion after winning Men's singles while Mahoor Shehzad maintained her supremacy of retaining the Women singles title in the 58th National Badminton Championshhip played at Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex Charsadda on Monday.

Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Secretary General Pakistan Badminton Federation Wajid Ali Chudhary, President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association Zafar Ali Khan, Secretary Haji Amjad Khan, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah, international Coaches Nadeem Khan and Hayat Ullah and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Muhammad Ali Larosh and Mahur Shehzad of WAPDA won the singles title of National Senior Badminton Championship carried a cash prize of Rs. 500,000. In the Men's singles final, Muhammad Ali Larush faced a tough resistance at the hands of Irfan Saeed, who in the semi-final upset national champion Murad Ali of NBP earlier on.

A voiceful crowd witnessed the finals of Men's singles, Women's Singles, Men's doubles and Women doubles. Muhammad Ali Larosh, lsot the first set by 15-21 and he staged a strong comeback and after leveling the set 1-1 when he got the second set by 21-17.

It was the third and decisive set when both Muhammad Ali and Irfan Saeed went to full length and gave each other a tough fight by exhibited some classic cross court smashes, overhead smashes and forceful shorts with some excellent services were also witnessed.

It was the third and decisive set in which both stretched to 27-25 before were tied at 5-5, 6-6, 7-7, 8-8, 10-10, 11-11, 13-13, 14-14, 15-15, 16-16, 17-17, 18-18, 19-19, 20-20, 21-21, 22-22, 23-23, 24-24, 25-25 and 27-25.

In the Women's final, Mahoor Shehzad of WAPDA defeated Ghazala Siddiqui of WAPDA 21-6, 21-7 in a one-sided affair. In the men's doubles final, SNGPL's Muqit Tahir and NBP's Kashif Silhari defeated WAPDA's Irfan Saeed and Azeem Sarwar 17-21, 24-22 and 21-16.

In the women's doubles final, SNGPL Zubair islam and Palwasha Bashir of NBP defeated Mahur Shehzad and Ghazala Siddiqui of WAPDA 21-12, 17-21 and 21-15 while Muhammad Ali Larush and Ghazala Siddiqui of WAPDA defeated Shoaib Riaz and Saima Waqas of WAPDA.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the chief guest of the final ceremony and distributed trophies certificates and cash prize of five hundred thousands (500,000) amongst the finalists. Secretary General Wajid Ali Chaudhry and other office bearers of Pakistan badminton federation were present at the occasion.