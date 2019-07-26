Opening batsman Muhammad Ali's unbeaten 110 runs guided Khan Club to a vital victory against Shams Club in the Inter-Club Cricket Series being played at University Campus ground on Friday

Khan Club skipper Shahid won the toss and elected to bat first against Shams Club. Khan Club dashing opener Muhammad Ali, who also scored 136 runs against University Club in the earlier match, made another vital 110 runs not out against Shams Club. His innings laced with 11 boundaries and three towering sixes.

Muhammad Ali's 110 runs not out enable Khan Club to score a good 228 runs for the loss of five wickets in the allotted 30 overs. Besides Muhammad Ali, Kamran (51) with four boundaries and one six and Mamayun scored 45 with three boundaries were the other top runs contributors.

For Shams Club Muhammad Irfan and Yasir took two wickets each while Ibrar Khan got one wicket.

In reply, Shams club got a good start as the two openers � Bilal and Tufail Khan provided a good 82 runs partnership for the opening wicket stand. Bilal scored 42 runs with five boundaries and Tufail Khan made 40 runs with three boundaries and one six. After taking both the openers, only middle order Sajid Nawaz added 28 runs with two boundaries to the team total of 141 runs and none of the other batsman could cross the double figures. Adnan took four wickets for just 23 runs in his six overs spell, Shahid, Israr and Adeel took one wicket each. Thus Khan Club won the match by 87 runs. It was the second win of Khan Club in the Series.