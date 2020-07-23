UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Amir Is Clear Of Coronavirus, Eligible To Travel To England

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 02:51 PM

Muhammad Amir is clear of Coronavirus, eligible to travel to England

Fast Bowler Muhammad Amir and Masseur Mohammad Imran tested negative for Coronavirus in two tests and are now in a bio-secure environment at a local hotel in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 23rd, 2020) Cricketer Muhammad Amir is clear from Coronavirus and eligible to travel to England, the report say.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has been tested negative for Covid-19 in the second test conducted on Wednesday.

According to the reports, Masseur Mohammad Imran was cleared of virus in both tests and both players now were in a bio-secure environment at a local hotel in Lahore.

Pakistan cricket board (PCB) was taking steps to make arrangements for the travel of Amir and Imran and the details would be released soon.

Pakistan Cricket Team is touring England for the series going to start in August. Muhammad Amir, the reports said, would join the national squad for T20I against England in place of Haris Rauf who tested positive for Coronavirus.

Haris Rauf tested positive for five times out of six.

Amir would join and the wicket-keeper Batsman Rohail Nazir would be released from the squad soon after that.

Pakistan will play three T20I on August 28, 30 and September 1 respectively while Test Series will begin from August 5.

More Stories From Sports

