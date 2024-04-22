Open Menu

Muhammad Amir Says Can’t Guarantee About Making Mistakes

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 22, 2024 | 04:39 PM

Muhammad Amir says can’t guarantee about making mistakes

The fast bowler says making mistakes is a human trait because he is not in a position to guarantee such a thing.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- April 22nd, 2024) During the 2010 Test series against England, Mohammad Amir, who was banned for spot-fixing, said on Sunday that “making mistakes is a human act,” and he cannot guarantee that the mistakes he made in his career won’t be repeated. When asked if he could assure that he won’t repeat the mistakes he had made before, he said he couldn’t provide such assurance.

Amir said, “Nobody could assure that. Making mistakes is a human trait because I’m not in a position to guarantee such a thing. We can only try, and it’s up to me.”

The left-arm fast bowler admitted that a deadly mix for fast bowling is being prepared.

Mohammad Amir said, “With Shaheen and Naseem, I believe we can create the best combination for fast bowling.

Pakistan is fortunate to have such pace in the World Cup. It’s our responsibility now to show performance for Pakistani fans. Hopefully, there will be a full effort to win the Cup. My endeavor will be to contribute in the best possible way to see Pakistan bowling according to its best ability.”

New Zealand made a magnificent comeback in the T20I series of five matches, thanks to Mark Chapman, which saw them outclassing the hosts in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The series is now tied at 1-1, with two matches remaining in Lahore. The matches are scheduled for April 25 and 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Rawalpindi Mark Chapman Mohammad Amir Turkish Lira April Sunday National University Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sou ..

Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight aga ..

Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism

2 hours ago
 Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamaba ..

Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with t ..

Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..

2 hours ago
 Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and tru ..

Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan

3 hours ago
 Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held ..

Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad

3 hours ago
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining ..

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas

5 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

8 hours ago
 FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

19 hours ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports