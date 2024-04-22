Muhammad Amir says can’t guarantee about making mistakes

(@Abdulla99267510)

The fast bowler says making mistakes is a human trait because he is not in a position to guarantee such a thing.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- April 22nd, 2024) During the 2010 Test series against England, Mohammad Amir, who was banned for spot-fixing, said on Sunday that “making mistakes is a human act,” and he cannot guarantee that the mistakes he made in his career won’t be repeated. When asked if he could assure that he won’t repeat the mistakes he had made before, he said he couldn’t provide such assurance.

Amir said, “Nobody could assure that. Making mistakes is a human trait because I’m not in a position to guarantee such a thing. We can only try, and it’s up to me.”

The left-arm fast bowler admitted that a deadly mix for fast bowling is being prepared.

Mohammad Amir said, “With Shaheen and Naseem, I believe we can create the best combination for fast bowling.

Pakistan is fortunate to have such pace in the World Cup. It’s our responsibility now to show performance for Pakistani fans. Hopefully, there will be a full effort to win the Cup. My endeavor will be to contribute in the best possible way to see Pakistan bowling according to its best ability.”

New Zealand made a magnificent comeback in the T20I series of five matches, thanks to Mark Chapman, which saw them outclassing the hosts in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The series is now tied at 1-1, with two matches remaining in Lahore. The matches are scheduled for April 25 and 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium.