Muhammad Ammad won the FMC Under-15 Squash Tournament

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Muhammad Ammad of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the FMC Company Under-15 Squash Tournament organized by the Punjab Squash Association and upon arrival received by the officials of the Directorate of sports Squash academy in Qamar Zaman Squash Complex here on Sunday.

Muhammad Ammad was also garlanded for his excellent performance of winning the final.

Muhammad Ammad defeated Anas Bukhari of Punjab 11-6, 11-4 and 11-7. In the closing ceremony, special guest Rana Tariq Farooq Vice President, Admin, Punjab Squash Association distributed prizes along with Sajjal Secretary Chaudhry Ashraf and Senior Member Yousuf Anjam.

Director General Sports also appreciated both Muhammad Ammad and Abdullah Nawaz for their excellent performance and lauded the efforts of the coaches associated with Directorate General Sports KP Squash Academy. Abdullah Nawaz also recorded two upset when he defeated Hanif Khan and Yasin Khattak, the two top seeded players.