Muhammad Azaan, Yaseen Enter Into KP Aquapura Junior U-15 Squash Semi-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 10:56 PM

Muhammad Azaan, Yaseen enter into KP Aquapura Junior U-15 Squash semi-finals

Muhammad Azaan and Yaseen Khattak took berth into the semi-finals after recording victories against their respective rivals in the quarter-finals of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aquaura Junior Under-15 Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 )

Member Executive Committee Wazir Gul was the chief guest on this occasion who witnessed the sem-final matches of the Boys Under-15, Girls Under-15, Boys Under-13 and Boys Under-11.

In the Boys Under-15 top seeded Muhammad Azaan Khalil recorded victory against Idrees Khan in the straight sets, the score was 11-2, 11-1 and 11-4 in a one-sided affair. Muhammad Azaan Khalil fully dominated the proceedings and did not allow his rival Idrees Khan to strike back. In the other matches Mutahir Ali Shah defeated Shoaib Afzal by 3-1 in a thrilling encounter lasted for 49th minute, the score was 8-11, 7-11, 11-7, 12-10 and 11-9.

In the other quarter-final matches Hassan Zahid defeated Daud Babar by 11-5, 12-10 and 13-11, and second seeded Yaseen Khattak beat Shehzad by 3-0, the score was 11-2, 11-1 and 11-3.

In the Girls Under-15 top seeded Maira Hussain overpowered Areesha by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-9 and 11-7, Manahil beat Maneesha by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-6, Mehwish beat Haya by 11-7, 11-5 and 11-9 and second seeded Sana Bahadur shocked Hifsa by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-9 and 11-7.

In the Boys Under-11 Haris Zahid beat Abdullah Zaman in a marathon five sets battle, the scorew was 11-7, 11-7, 11-13, 11-13 and 11-8. Haris Zahid played and despite winning the first two sets at 11-7 and 11-7, he failed to click in the third and fourth sets won by Abdullah Zaman in a thrilling 11-13 and 11-13 battle. Borth Haris Zahid and Abdullah Zaman played well and gave each other a tough fight. It was the fifth and decisive set in which Haris Zahid recorded victory against Abdullah Zaman at 11-8 and marched into victory.

In the other matches SaifUllah Tareen beat Azaan Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-6 and 11-6, Ibrahim Zeb beat Hamza Sajjad by 11-6, 11-5 and 11-7 and Umair Arif beat Saifullah Bahadur by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-6 and 11-4.

In the Under-13 Obaid Ullah Afzal, Saki Ullah, Mobeen and Saboor Khan moved to the semi-finals after recording victories against their respective rivals in the quarter-finals. In the first match Obaid Ullah Afzal defeated Muhammad Huzaifa by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-9 and 11-6, Saki Ullah Tareen beat Huraira Khan by 3-1, the score was 8-11, 11-6, 11-3 and 11-6, Mobeen Khan beat Majid Ahmad by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-9 and 11-5 and Saboor Khan beat Mufairq Ali Shah by 11-3, 11-4 and 11-2.

