Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar Elected Unopposed President Of Sindh Olympic Association

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 09:20 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar has been elected unopposed President and Dr. Junaid Ali Shah as Chairman for the next four-year term (2020-23) in elections of Sindh Olympic Association here on Saturday.

The general body meeting of the Associated held at Karachi Gymkhana here on Saturday in which Fatima Lakhani and Akram Tariq from the body of the Pakistan Olympic Association while Dr. Qayyum Khanzada from Sindh sports board participated as observer.

On the occasion, the house also approved the minutes of its previous meeting. Other office bearers elected in SOA elections include Ahmed Ali Rajput Secretary General Asif Azeem Vice-Chairman, while Vice Presidents, Syed Wasim Hashmi, Shah Naeem Zafar, Syed Mehfooz-ul-Haq, Saleem Ahmed, Naseem Ahmed Qureshi, Sana Ali and Tehmina Asif.

Besides Syed Saeed Jamil Treasurer, Mehfooz Yar Khan Advocate Legal Advisor, for Associate Secretary Muhammad Asghar Baloch, Muhammad Khalid Rahmani, Noshad Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Taqi, Majida Hameed and Abida Parveen have been elected. Muhammad Nasir as Media Coordinator while Riffat Jehan, Arif Fahim, Kamran Qureshi, Wasif Nisar, Shahid Masood, Nafees Ahmed, Tariq Zafar, Hakim Ali, Abdul Hameed, Abid Brohi, Zulfiqar Ali and Pervaiz Sheikh as executive members.

