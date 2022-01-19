UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Hafeez Asks Authorities To Legalize Bill Against Match-fixing

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 19, 2022 | 02:03 PM

The 41-year old all-rounder has surprised over delay on bill urged the authorities concerned to get it passed soon.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2022) Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has asked the authorities to legalize bill against fixing in the country.

The 41-year old cricketer has expressed surprise over delay of bill and urged the authorities concerned to get it passed soon.

PCB was planning to pass the bill where individuals involved in fixing would have to pay heavy fine and face ban. A 77 page proposal was prepared to fix the fixing in the country but no practical step was taken to get it passed.

Hafeez said, "I read somewhere that ex-chairman Ehsan Mani was looking to pass a bill that a player can't again represent Pakistan after being involved in fixing,".

He furher said, "I can't comprehend why it has not been passed yet. Why people are in hesitation to take this patriotic decision, it should be approved soon,".

The cricketer also recalled his refusal to play with the match-fixer, revealing that he was determined to serve Pakistan cricket with pride.

He said that it was very shocking for him after he was told by Najam Sethi and Shahryar Khan.

" I can't compromise on principle stance as Pakistan's pride is my utmost priority, " said the player, adding that a true patriot would never listen to this. He said he decided to continue and said to himself as to why he had to waste his positive energy on it.

