Muhammad Hafeez decides to take retirement from international cricket

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 2nd, 2022) Pakistan top –order versatile batsman Muhammad Hafeez decided to take retirement from International cricket.

The 41-year old player is expected to announce his retirement by holding a press conference on Monday (today).

Muhammad Hafeez played his debut ODI match against Zimbabwe in 2003. However, he would be available for franchise cricket around the world as he joined Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars for the next edition.

The All-rounder played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 Twenty20 while amassing 12,780 runs across formats. He is the only national player to have played in all but one T20 World Cup and holds the Pakistan record for most T20 World Cup appearances. His performance was excellent in 2012 World T20 l as he led Pakistan to the semi-final.

It may be mentioned here that the sportsman had already announced retirement from Test cricket in December 2018.