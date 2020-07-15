UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Hafeez Excited Over ICC Quiz

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 01:41 PM

Muhammad Hafeez excited over ICC quiz

The all rounder who will join Pakistan Squad touring England after second negative Covid-19 test has responded to a quiz by ICC saying: “Alhamdulillah”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2020) Popular cricketer Muhammad Hafeez is happy over an ICC quiz about his performance for Pakistan.

International Cricket Council (ICC) had asked the cricket fans that who was the player who made 350 appearances for Pakistan.

Muhammad Hafeez noticed the tweeted and shared the picture wherein he was doing “Sajda to Almighty” to say “Thank you” in a ground. He wrote: “Alhamdulillah”.

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz all underwent a second test inside three days on Monday, following a first negative test last week.

All the players are currently in isolation at a five-star hotel in Lahore and are likely to fly out later this week to England.

Currently, the 18 players who returned two negatives as well as two reserve players - Musa Khan and wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir - are part of the group of 20 who flew to Manchester on a chartered plane organised by the England and Wales Cricket board (ECB). The tour group also consists of 11 support-staff members. While head coach Misbah-ul-Haq flew with the squad from Lahore, bowling coach Waqar Younis and physiotherapist Cliff Deacon arrived in England from Australia and South Africa respectively.

