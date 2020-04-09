Muhammad Hafeez gets bored at home

(@fidahassanain)

The national cricketer who is also known as cricket professor has shared a picture to describe his current situation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2020) cricket Professor Muhammad Hafeez is feeling bored at home for long stay amid fears of Coronavirus here on Thursday.

Muhammad Hafeez is called “Professor” as he is always seen advising the fellow cricketers.

However, the cricketer is feeling bored as his wife is not ready to listen to his suggestions and advices.

Taking to Twitter, Muhammad Hafeez shared his latest situation.

Hafeez prayed to Almighty Allah for his blessings, saying that this time they should seek forgiveness from God.