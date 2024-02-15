Open Menu

Muhammad Hafeez Resigns As Director National Team

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 15, 2024 | 02:24 PM

Hafeez's contract expired on December 15, and his request for an extension was not granted.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2024) Former Pakistan cricket team captain Muhammad Hafeez resigned as director of the national team on Thursday.

The sources said that Hafeez's contract expired on December 15, and his request for an extension was not granted. Consequently, he chose to step down from his position as director cricket.

Reports suggest that he was informed by senior board officials that his services would not be required in the near future.

Chief Executive Salman Naseer relayed a message to Hafeez from the chairman, indicating a lack of interest in extending his tenure as director. Instead, the chairman aimed to bring in foreign coaching staff with new ideas.

Despite his efforts to reach out to Nabila in the chairman's office and director media Alia Rasheed, Hafeez did not receive a positive response.

