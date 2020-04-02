Muhammad Irfan urges citizens to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus

Pakistani left - arm fast bowler Muhammad Irfan came into the field to sensitize citizens about preventive measures to avert from coronavirus pandemic

VEHARI , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistani left - arm fast bowler Muhammad Irfan came into the field to sensitize citizens about preventive measures to avert from coronavirus pandemic.

He distributed pamphlets and face masks among citizens along with Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police on Thursday in Vehari.

While talking to citizens about precautionary measures, Muhammad Irfan said that they should have to stay at homes and avoid going outside unnecessary, wash hands time to time. He also aware the citizens about the use of hand sanitizers and soap and its importance.

He said that precautionary measures were only solution to avert from deadly coronavirus.

