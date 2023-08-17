Open Menu

Muhammad Kamran Awan: The Visionary Behind New York Warriors In The USA’s First-Ever T10 League

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 17, 2023 | 04:13 PM

Muhammad Kamran Awan: The Visionary Behind New York Warriors in the USA’s First-Ever T10 League

As the co-owner of the New York Warrior cricket franchise, Awan is making waves by pledging to establish a prospering cricket brand in the USA's inaugural T10 league.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2023) Cricket, a sport that has fervently captured the hearts of billions worldwide, is now making notable inroads into the American sporting landscape.

At the forefront of this movement is Muhammad Kamran Awan, a visionary Pakistan-origin entrepreneur. As the co-owner of the New York Warrior cricket franchise, he's making waves by pledging to establish a prospering cricket brand in the USA's inaugural T10 league.

A group of pioneering entrepreneurs has been instrumental in this groundbreaking venture. Pakistani businessman, Awan, collaboratively with Husnain Bajwa and two Indian origin entrepreneurs, Preet Kamal and Gurmeet Singh, have made history. They've acquired the New York Warriors cricket franchise, marking a significant milestone in the USA's cricketing journey.

Masters T10, an international sensation in the cricket world, has previously organized thrilling tournaments in countries like Zimbabwe, UAE, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. This time, their focus is set on the US, as they bring forth the US Masters T10 League. scheduled from August 18 to August 27, the matches will enthrall fans at the Fort Lauderdale County Cricket Stadium, Florida. Six competent teams are ready to clash: New York Warriors, Atlanta Fire, California Knights, Texas Chargers, NJ Legends, and Morrisville Unity.

Kamran Awan's achievements don't stop there. Based in the US and hailing from Chakwal, this successful entrepreneur holds the unique distinction of being the first Pakistani to own a team in the UST10 League.

As the proud owner of New York Warriors, he's certainly making his presence felt. And now, with an eye on the future, Kamran is ardently focused on selecting a competitive team for the upcoming Pakistani T10 League – a testament to his unwavering commitment to the sport.

The New York Warriors are no ordinary team. Their squad boasts the crème de la crème of Pakistan cricket, with luminaries like Misbah Ul Haq (captain), Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal, Muhammad Razzaque, and Sohail Khan. To add more glamor and fan fervor, several Pakistani celebrities are flying to the US, all on the special invitation of Kamran Awan. Notables among them are Nauman Ijaz, Fakhar-e-Alam, Aijaz Aslam, and many others. The enchanting Nargis Fakhri will also grace the matches, cheering for the New York Warriors from India. Iconic figures like Chacha Cricket and heartthrob Momin Saqib are all set to warm up the crowd, ensuring electrifying atmospheres during the games.

Awan's zeal transcends mere cricket promotion. His mission encompasses fostering cultural exchange. Together with co-owners, they're championing talented Pakistani cricketers, offering them a stage to flaunt their skills globally. Their steadfast approach is evident, playing a pivotal role in elevating Pakistan's cricketing milestones in the United States.

The endeavors of Muhammad Kamran Awan and his team herald a new era for cricket in the USA. Their dedication, passion, and visionary strategies promise not only to build a formidable cricket brand but also to intertwine cultures and passions, thus forging stronger bonds between nations.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Cricket Shahid Afridi Misbah Ul Haq Fire World Bangladesh Exchange Sri Lanka UAE Fort Lauderdale Atlanta New York Florida United States Zimbabwe Chakwal Kamran Akmal Sohail Khan Aijaz Aslam Nargis Fakhri August All From Billion

Recent Stories

Another woman arrested over charges of torturing t ..

Another woman arrested over charges of torturing teenage maid

19 minutes ago
 UAEU receives 4,764 students for the new academic ..

UAEU receives 4,764 students for the new academic year with the highest academic ..

45 minutes ago
 Value of real estate transactions in Ajman reached ..

Value of real estate transactions in Ajman reached AED1.4 billion in July 2023

60 minutes ago
 Sharjah real estate transactions reach AED1.9 bill ..

Sharjah real estate transactions reach AED1.9 billion in July 2023

1 hour ago
 Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of K ..

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of Kashmiri activists

2 hours ago
 8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadersh ..

8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards to be held on 3rd Oc ..

2 hours ago
Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair electi ..

Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair elections

2 hours ago
 DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjus ..

DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt orders high-level investigation into v ..

Punjab govt orders high-level investigation into vandalism on churches

4 hours ago
 Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Se ..

Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath ..

Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath today

4 hours ago
 Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to ..

Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports