Muhammad Kamran Awan: The Visionary Behind New York Warriors in the USA’s First-Ever T10 League

(@Abdulla99267510)

As the co-owner of the New York Warrior cricket franchise, Awan is making waves by pledging to establish a prospering cricket brand in the USA's inaugural T10 league.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2023) Cricket, a sport that has fervently captured the hearts of billions worldwide, is now making notable inroads into the American sporting landscape.

At the forefront of this movement is Muhammad Kamran Awan, a visionary Pakistan-origin entrepreneur. As the co-owner of the New York Warrior cricket franchise, he's making waves by pledging to establish a prospering cricket brand in the USA's inaugural T10 league.

A group of pioneering entrepreneurs has been instrumental in this groundbreaking venture. Pakistani businessman, Awan, collaboratively with Husnain Bajwa and two Indian origin entrepreneurs, Preet Kamal and Gurmeet Singh, have made history. They've acquired the New York Warriors cricket franchise, marking a significant milestone in the USA's cricketing journey.

Masters T10, an international sensation in the cricket world, has previously organized thrilling tournaments in countries like Zimbabwe, UAE, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. This time, their focus is set on the US, as they bring forth the US Masters T10 League. scheduled from August 18 to August 27, the matches will enthrall fans at the Fort Lauderdale County Cricket Stadium, Florida. Six competent teams are ready to clash: New York Warriors, Atlanta Fire, California Knights, Texas Chargers, NJ Legends, and Morrisville Unity.

Kamran Awan's achievements don't stop there. Based in the US and hailing from Chakwal, this successful entrepreneur holds the unique distinction of being the first Pakistani to own a team in the UST10 League.

As the proud owner of New York Warriors, he's certainly making his presence felt. And now, with an eye on the future, Kamran is ardently focused on selecting a competitive team for the upcoming Pakistani T10 League – a testament to his unwavering commitment to the sport.

The New York Warriors are no ordinary team. Their squad boasts the crème de la crème of Pakistan cricket, with luminaries like Misbah Ul Haq (captain), Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal, Muhammad Razzaque, and Sohail Khan. To add more glamor and fan fervor, several Pakistani celebrities are flying to the US, all on the special invitation of Kamran Awan. Notables among them are Nauman Ijaz, Fakhar-e-Alam, Aijaz Aslam, and many others. The enchanting Nargis Fakhri will also grace the matches, cheering for the New York Warriors from India. Iconic figures like Chacha Cricket and heartthrob Momin Saqib are all set to warm up the crowd, ensuring electrifying atmospheres during the games.

Awan's zeal transcends mere cricket promotion. His mission encompasses fostering cultural exchange. Together with co-owners, they're championing talented Pakistani cricketers, offering them a stage to flaunt their skills globally. Their steadfast approach is evident, playing a pivotal role in elevating Pakistan's cricketing milestones in the United States.

The endeavors of Muhammad Kamran Awan and his team herald a new era for cricket in the USA. Their dedication, passion, and visionary strategies promise not only to build a formidable cricket brand but also to intertwine cultures and passions, thus forging stronger bonds between nations.