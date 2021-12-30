Muhammad Rizwan nominated for ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Year award

(@FahadShabbir)

The wicket-keeper batsman is among the four players nominated for ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Year award.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2021) The International cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Year awards.

The players who have been nominated for ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Year awards include Mohammad Rizwan, Jos Buttler, Mitchel Marsh, and Wanindu Hasaranga constituted the nominees for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Year award.

Pakistani wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan was among the four players nominated for the ICC Men’s T20I player of the year award.

He scored 1326 runs in only 29 matches, Rizwan struck at an average of 73.66 and a strike-rate of 134.89.With another T20 World Cup coming up next year, Pakistan will hope that Rizwan continues in the same vein.

International Cricket Council has nominated Pakistan’s all-rounder Fatima Sana among the four shortlisted candidates for the ICC Women’s ODI Player of the Year award.

Fatima, in the 2021 Calendar year, took 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 24.

90 alongside, and with the bat, she scored 132 runs at an average of 14.66.

She also won the Player of the Match award for her good all-around show against West Indies in the final ODI away from home.

Lizelle Lee, the player of South Africa, has also been nominated for the award as she scored 632 runs in 11 matches at an average of 90.28 with one century and five half-centuries as she finishes as Proteas highest run-scorer in 2021 in the 50-over format.

The other nominated player is England’s Tammy Beaumont who scored 503 runs in 11 matches at an average of 62.87 with one century and four half-centuries.

She was also the joint second-highest run-scorer in ODIs in 2021, tied on 503 runs with India’s Mithali Raj.

The last one is West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews for 380 runs in 14 matches at an average of 29.23 with one century and one half-century with the bat 18 wickets at an average of 22.44 and with the ball.