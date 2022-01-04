Muhammad Rizwan raises voice for people of Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

The wicket-keeper batsman says that the people of Afghanistan are in dire need of food, shelter and other basic necessities of life like the warm clothes and medicines.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2022) Wicket-keeper and batsman Muhammad Rizwan paid visit to the Pak-Afghan border.

The player who is also known as runs machine gave a special message and appealed for help.

Former spinner Mushtaq Ahmed also accompanied him during his visit to the border.

Taking to Twitter, the batsman delivered a special message, urging the people to support people of Afghanistan, saying that the people across the border were deprived of the basic necessities of life.

He said that his visit to the border was an eye-opening experience.

Rizwan said that the people of Afghanistan needed help. They needed food, shelter, warm clothes, medicines, etc, he added.

“ Please contribute and help the ummah of the beloved Prophet, PBUH," he appealed.