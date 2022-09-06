UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rizwan Undergoes MRI Scan Of His Right Knee

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 06, 2022 | 04:58 PM

Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right knee

The Wicketkeeper batsman has fallen injured during a thriller between Pakistan and India in the fourth match of ongoing Asia Cup

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2022) Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan underwent an MRI scan on his right knee last night, soon after Pakistan beat India by five wickets in their Asia Cup Super 4 game in Dubai. It is understood that Rizwan felt fine after the game, and the scan is a precautionary measure.

The injury occurred in the 15th over of India's innings, when Mohammad Hasnain bowled a bouncer at Deepak Hooda, who failed to connect with his ramp shot. Rizwan jumped high to collect the ball, failed to get to it, and fell awkwardly on his right leg. He immediately showed signs of pain, and the Pakistan team physio ran out to have a look. A little while later, Rizwan got up, stretched and resumed keeping, but appeared to be limping.

He later played a big role in Pakistan's successful chase of 182, scoring 71 off 51 balls at the top of the order.

Meanwhile, Shahnawaz Dahani, who missed the game against India with a "suspected side strain", has shown significant improvement and the medical team is continually monitoring him, the PCB said in a statement.

Pakistan have been set back by a number of injuries at the Asia Cup. Pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has been out of action with a knee injury since the first Test against Sri Lanka in mid-July. He had travelled with the team to the UAE and was expected to complete his rehab there, but has since been sent to London for treatment.

Another quick, Mohammad Wasim, is also out with a side strain. He was ruled out of the Asia Cup a day before Pakistan's opening game.

Pakistan don't have a specialist wicketkeeper in their Asia Cup squad apart from Rizwan. Khushdil Shah and Fakhar Zaman can do the job but they are not proper wicketkeepers. Mohammad Haris, Pakistan's second-choice keeper, was with the squad on their recent tour of the Netherlands, but he wasn't selected for the Asia Cup. In case Rizwan is ruled out, especially with the T20 World Cup around the corner, Haris might have to be flown in. Pakistan's next Asia Cup game is against Afghanistan on Wednesday in Sharjah.

