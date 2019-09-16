UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muhammad Saad Becomes First Concussion Substitute In Domestic Cricket History

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 12:31 PM

Muhammad Saad becomes first concussion substitute in domestic cricket history

Central Punjab's Muhammad Saad on Sunday became the first ever substitute in the history of Pakistan's domestic cricket after Usman Salahuddin was ruled out of the remainder of first match of the first class Quaid-e-Azam Cricket Trophy against Southern Punjab at Qaddafi Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ):Central Punjab's Muhammad Saad on Sunday became the first ever substitute in the history of Pakistan's domestic cricket after Usman Salahuddin was ruled out of the remainder of first match of the first class Quaid-e-Azam Cricket Trophy against Southern Punjab at Qaddafi Stadium.

Usman Salahuddin was diagnosed with concussion caused by a blow to his neck from a stroke by Sami Aslam while fielding at short-leg on the day 1 on Saturday.

Muhammad Saad was a right-handed batsman who has scored 4,045 runs in the first class matches. He formerly played for Water and Power Development Authority and started his career in 2009.

Usman Salahuddin was forced to retire on Saturday after being hit on neck by a forceful sweep from Southern Punjab opener Sami Aslam off the bowling of off-spinner Bilal Asif during first session of the match on Saturday.

The player was immediately examined for concussion and was taken off the field for an X-ray. Salahuddin had "neck pain, headache, and blurred vision immediately after injury, said a statement by PCB.

A team is allowed 24 hours to ask for a concussion substitute after monitoring the injured player, according to the PCB's Concussion substitute rule.

In August this year, Australia's top order batsman Marnus Labuschagne became the first substitute in the 142-year history of Test cricket after Steve Smith was ruled out of the remainder of the second Ashes Test at Lord's against England. Smith was diagnosed with concussion caused by a blow to his neck from England seamer Jofra Archer on Day 4 of the test match.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Injured Australia Punjab Water PCB Sami Aslam Bilal Asif August Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Commercial Stocks Could Cover Potential Oil Shorta ..

28 minutes ago

Jamaat-e-Islam LOK leader dies in Jammu

42 minutes ago

Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities Impacts Overall Ene ..

41 minutes ago

Almost 80,000 homes still without power a week aft ..

41 minutes ago

Peskov Says Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities Not on ..

41 minutes ago

IAEA Expects to Elect New Chief by End of October ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.