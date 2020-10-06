UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muhammad Sajjad Wins 12th NBP Ranking Snooker Championship

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 10:51 PM

Muhammad Sajjad wins 12th NBP Ranking Snooker Championship

Former Asian and international snooker champion Muhammad Sajjad of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) clinched the 12th NBP Ranking Snooker Championship-2020 by defeating Haris Tahir of NBP on Tuesday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ):Former Asian and international snooker champion Muhammad Sajjad of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) clinched the 12th NBP Ranking Snooker Championship-2020 by defeating Haris Tahir of NBP on Tuesday.

Muhammad Sajjad beat with 8-6 in best of fifteen as the match was decided in the fourteenth frame when scored 129 with 77 points.

The championship was held at the NBP Sports Complex.

Results: Muhammad Sajjad (NBP) bt Haris Tahir (NBP) 8-6 56-27, 59-55, 60-17, 106-31 (65), 20-61, 66-45, 33-74, 66-05, 11-67 (54), 60-63, 17-73 (63), 57-42, 27-63, 129-0 (77)Muhammad Sajjad was awarded with a trophy and Rs. 0.1 million while the runner cueist Haris Tahir was awarded with cash prize of Rs. 40,000.

Related Topics

Sports Snooker National Bank Of Pakistan Best Asia National Bank Of Pakistan Million

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai concludes digital Space Week

11 minutes ago

Dubai Economy announces results of region’s firs ..

11 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi visits Elite Agro farm in Al Ain

41 minutes ago

First-ever UFC women&#039;s main event in Abu Dhab ..

41 minutes ago

Undiscovered Russia: Cradle of Russia's First Patr ..

4 minutes ago

Lawyer Says Time to Clarify Who UK Recognizes as V ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.