Muhammad Sajjad wins 12th NBP Ranking Snooker Championship

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ):Former Asian and international snooker champion Muhammad Sajjad of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) clinched the 12th NBP Ranking Snooker Championship-2020 by defeating Haris Tahir of NBP on Tuesday.

Muhammad Sajjad beat with 8-6 in best of fifteen as the match was decided in the fourteenth frame when scored 129 with 77 points.

The championship was held at the NBP Sports Complex.

Results: Muhammad Sajjad (NBP) bt Haris Tahir (NBP) 8-6 56-27, 59-55, 60-17, 106-31 (65), 20-61, 66-45, 33-74, 66-05, 11-67 (54), 60-63, 17-73 (63), 57-42, 27-63, 129-0 (77)Muhammad Sajjad was awarded with a trophy and Rs. 0.1 million while the runner cueist Haris Tahir was awarded with cash prize of Rs. 40,000.