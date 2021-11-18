Muhammad Shoaib leads 61st National Amateur Golf with his three under 69

Muhammad Shoaib carded three under 69 over 18 holes of the 72-holes 61st National Amateur Golf Championship, which got under way here at 6666-yard PAF Golf Course on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Muhammad Shoaib carded three under 69 over 18 holes of the 72-holes 61st National Amateur Golf Championship, which got under way here at 6666-yard PAF Golf Course on Thursday.

Secretary Pakistan Golf Federation Brig Ijaz Ahmad was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the 72-holes national ranking event, Khyber Golf Association, is hosting for the second time.

Muhammad Shoaib carded 34, two under at front nine with birdies at hole no 4, 5, and an eagle at hole no. 9 and 35, one under at back nine with birdies at hole no 12, and 16 and single bogies at 1, 6, and 14.

Muhammad Shoaib, a three handicapper, played steadily and carded three under 69, followed by Salman Jehangir pf PGA with his gross score one under 71, 33, three under at front nine and 38, two over at back nine. Salman Jehangir made two birdies at hole no 5 and 9 and single bogies at 3 and 6.

Despite playing an excellent first nine holes, Salam Jehangir failed to click in the back nine and made a double bogey at hole no 10, single bogey at hole no 14, 16 and 17 besides a birdie at hole no 13 and 15.

Muhammad Ilyas of Lahore Golf Club carded one under 71, one over par at front nine holes and 34, two under par, at back nine holes with a birdie at hole no 6 and 9 and double bogy at hole no six par 4.

After a calculated front nine holes, Muhammad Ilyas could not maintain his nerve in the back nine hole and missed some key birdie putts by making a single bogy at hole no. 14. He also made birdies at hole no 5,12, 15, 16 and a single bogey on hole no 17. The golfers in the top 10 comprising Saim Shazli of SGA carded par 72, Qamar Khalid made two over par 74, Moazzam (74), Hamza Khan (74) Hussain Hamid (74), Qasim Ali Khan (77) and Muhammad Darmal (77).

The 61st Amateur National Golf Championship, is national ranking event of the Pakistan Golf Federation Calendar and it the second time that KP Golf Association, like other provincial associations, organizes the Championship.

The Championship will continue till November 21 in which more than 120 golfers from all over the country are competing in three different categories including 60 Amateurs, 40 Senior Amateurs and 30 Ladies competitors.

Teams of associations are also competing against each other. In 2018, the event was first held in Peshawar and now it is being held in 2021. The opening ceremony of the Championship was held in the morning with all the participating golfers present. Brig. Ijaz Ahmad was the chief guest on this occasion. Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Golf Association Col. Ibtinam Hassan, leading golfers were also present. A lot of work has been done on the golf course and the players are eager to compete in this environment, Col. Ibtinam said while addressing the golfers. He said, the fairways and greens are in excellent condition, while the pin placing would be according to the international standard, giving a toughest response to the golfers in the four-day event.

HCP seven and below will be competing in 72-holes, 18 holes each day, handicap 24 and below would via for the top honor in in 54 holes and handicap 12 and below will be clash in 54 holes while Inter-Association Team Men and Inter-Association Team Senior category would compete over 36 holders.