Des Moines, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad smashed the longstanding women's 400m hurdles world record here Sunday, clocking 52.20sec with a superb display at the US Track and Field Championships.

Muhammad, gold medallist at the Rio de Janeiro Games, shattered the previous best of 52.34 set by Russia's Yuliya Pechonkina in 2003.