Mujtaba Makes Pakistanis Proud By Defeating Indian Raju On Kashmir Solidarity Day

Sat 06th February 2021 | 01:10 PM

Mujtaba makes Pakistanis proud by defeating Indian Raju on Kashmir Solidarity Day

Ahmed ‘Wolverine’ Mujtaba has knocked out Rahul Raju—the global fan base—in the first minute of the fight and fulfilled his promise of dedicating his win to the people of Kashmir on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2021) Ahmed ‘Wolverine’ Mujtaba made entire Pakistani nation happy on the day it was busy in observing Kashmir Solidarity Day by knocking out India’s Rahul Raju.

He defeated Rahul Raju in just 56 seconds in a lightweight match at One Championship Unbreakable III in Singapore.

Mujtaba fulfilled his promise as he had announced earlier that he would dedicate the win to the people of Kashmir on their Solidarity Day. He was much confident about his victory.

He knocked the global fan base by defeating him in the first minute of the fight.

Mujtaba ducked Raju’s overhand but countered with a punch, resulting Raju to fell instantly. Mujtaba moved and came up with another punch but the referee stepped in.

It was Mujtaba’s third win at international level which improved overall record to 10-2. It may be mentioned here that the fight between the two was on the cards but due to certain reasons it got delayed.

