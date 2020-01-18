UrduPoint.com
Multan Board Inter Collegiate Karate Championship Concludes

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 07:23 PM

Multan Board Inter Collegiate Karate championship concludes

Punjab college won the Inter-collegiate karate championship organized by the Multan board here on Saturday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab college won the Inter-collegiate karate championship organized by the Multan board here on Saturday.

Punjab College Multan bagged first position with seven Gold Medals and 70 points while Govt Science college took second position with five silver medal and 35 points.

In 48 kg- Waleed ul Hassan; in 51 kg- Ahsan Iqbal; 55 kg- Wasif Ali; 58 Kg- Raheel Khan; 63kg- Talha Khan; 68 Kg- Hassan Tariq and in Heavy Weight Main Ibrahim from Punjab college Multan secured gold medal.

More Stories From Sports

