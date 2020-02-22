Multan captain attributes victory against Lahore to collective team efforts

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Multan Sultan captain Shan Masood has attributed his teams five wickets win against Lahore Qalandars to collective team efforts and vowed to build on this success to get desired results in the event.

"It was a very good team effort, everyone justified in his respective department, our batsmen batted well to hunt the easy target and our bowlers did a brilliant job to restrict the opponents to a low total", he said in the post match comments after the inaugural match of Lahore leg PSL at famous Gadaffi stadium.

To a question, he said he batted with responsibility to make things easier for his team and to keep them in run chase.

"It is a good start for us and getting a win in the beginning of a tournament is always encouraging and we will build on this success to make progress in the PSL," he said.

Lahore captain Sohail Akhtar expressed his disappointment on losing his teams opening match of the event.

"It was not the start we were looking forward, we did not bat with much concentration and responsibility and in the end we got a low total in which still 20 to 25 runs should have been added ", he said.

He said his opponents batted well whereas, they despite getting a good opening start failed to capitalize on it and the top and middle order flopped badly.

"We will be definitely learning from our mistakes to produce a better show in the coming match", he said.

Multan Sultans man of the match, South African spinner of Pakistan origin, Imran Tahir expressed his delight on getting the man of the match award.

"It is a very unique feeling to play in the historic cricket arena of the this city where I grew up and to get the award in front of a big crowd", he said.

He said he was very happy that his side got a victorious start in the tournament and he looks forward to play more exciting cricket in the event and to effort to play his due role in enhancing his teams performance.