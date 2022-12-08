Multan Cricket Stadium to host Test match after 16 years

The Multan Cricket Stadium (MCS) on Friday will host a Test match after 16 years as Pakistan faces England in the second game of the three-match test series.

England lead the series 1-0.

The last test match was played in MCS from November 19 - 23, 2006 between Pakistan and West Indies. The match remained undecided.

Pakistan's batsman Muhammad Yousaf set a record of highest score in a match by scoring 56 and 191 runs in the first and second innings respectively.

Inzama-ul-Haq led the Pakistani side featuring Muhammad Hafiz, Imran Farhat, Muhammad Yousaf, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik, Abdul Razzaq, Kamran Ahmed, Shahid Nazir, Omer Gull and Danish Karenia.

On the other side, Brian Lara was the captain of the West Indies squad, comprising Chris Gayle, Daren Ganga, Martin, Chander Paul, Bravo, Dennis, Daren Paul, Taylor and Collymor.