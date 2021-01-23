UrduPoint.com
Multan Division Squad To Leave For Lahore On Sunday

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The 18 members Multan division hockey team squad will leave for Lahore on Sunday to participate in the First-Quaid-e-Azam Inter-division Punjab hockey championship scheduled from January 25.

Divisional sports officer Rana Nadeem Anjum said 14 players were selected from Multan division and four from Punjab Hockey Association.

Multan hockey team would participate in the single league Inter-division competitions, he added.

It is to be mentioned here that the hockey championship was scheduled for January 23 which would now start from January 25.

