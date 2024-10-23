Multan Football Stadium Undergoing Up-gradation At Rs 396m Cost On Historical Mound
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The old football stadium that rests on the historical Qasim Fort mound in the heart of city
with centuries old monuments around, is undergoing up-gradation and modernization under
a Rs 396 million project and officials believe the investment would reshape the facility like
a new one once it is completed October 2025.
Deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu visited the football stadium on Wednesday
to oversee rehabilitation related construction work and was informed that the stadium
would be ready to host matches once it is completed in October next.
The stadium would have a modern pavilion with additional seating arrangements
for 250-300 more spectators above it, district sports officer Farooq Latif told APP.
The DC visited under construction pavilion, parking area, and floodlights installation.
He said that work on pavilion, shops around the stadium, floodlights was in progress
while the new water supply scheme, drainage system and public toilets has been
completed.
Waseem Hamid Sindhu said that Punjab government was paying special attention to
promoting sports in and executing development projects in various parts of the province
to provide healthy recreational facilities to youth.
It would help facilitate raw football
talent to come forward and serve the country, he added.
The seating arrangements is being repaired and decorated with colors, however, its
overall capacity of 15000 spectators would increase marginally by a few hundred more
seats.
Earlier, there used to be four rooms in the name of pavilion which were demolished
some time back to pave the way for remodeling.
The football stadium had also hosted international cricket matches many years ago
including the one involving a tragic incident during a Test match between Pakistan
and West Indies in 1980 when speedster Sylvester Clarke had thrown a brick towards
the crowd that had hit a student Shafiq (22) after the fast bowler had faced small stones
and objects falling around him at the boundary line from spectators and an orange had
hit him, according to a report published in the ESPNCricinfo in May 2006.
The West Indies team had later visited the injured student at the hospital and apologized
that was graciously accepted. The match had resumed after almost 20-minute suspension
after efforts by authorities and West Indian cricketer Alvin Kallicharran.
