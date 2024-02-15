Multan gears up for PSL Season 9

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) As the cricket fever spreads across the nation, Multan prepared to embrace the excitement of Pakistan Super League season 9, reported a private news channel.

The stage is set for the inaugural match between Multan Sultan and Karachi Kings, two formidable teams ready to showcase their skills on the pitch.

Ahead of the match, both teams were diligently participating in practice sessions, gearing up to deliver electrifying performances for their fans.

Cricket lovers in Multan were buzzing with anticipation, eager to witness their favorite players in action.

Amidst the excitement, strict security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of all attendees.

It must be noted that the ninth season of the PSL is set to commence on February 17, 2024.

The opening match will feature the two-time champions and current titleholders, Lahore Qalandars, facing off against Islamabad United, winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions.

During the course of the competition, Karachi will host 11 matches, including the qualifier, two eliminators, and the final. Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi will each host nine matches.

Multan will witness five matches.