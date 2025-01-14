Multan Gears Up To Host Pak-West Indies Test Series
Muhammad Rameez Published January 14, 2025 | 06:56 PM
Known as the city of Saints, Multan is all set to host the much-anticipated test series between Pakistan and West Indies at Multan Cricket Stadium
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Known as the city of Saints, Multan is all set to host the much-anticipated test series between Pakistan and West Indies at Multan Cricket Stadium.
The local administration, led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, has made extensive arrangements to ensure a secure and enjoyable environment for players and cricket enthusiasts alike.
A central control room has been established at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office to monitor security throughout the event.
During his visit to the control room on Tuesday, the DC was briefed on the arrangements by officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Saif, who provided insights into the security protocols and logistical measures for the cricket teams.
To ensure the safety of the teams, over 400 CCTV cameras have been installed at key locations along the 28-kilometer route between the teams’ accommodations and Multan Cricket Stadium.
The route has been upgraded with enhanced lighting, advanced surveillance systems and patchwork to facilitate smooth transportation, the DC was informed during briefing session.
The DC said that more than 5,000 personnel have been deployed to secure the stadium and surrounding areas. The comprehensive security measures aim to ensure the safety of players and spectators, creating a conducive atmosphere for the game, he added.
“Our priority is to provide an exemplary recreational experience to the cricket fans of Multan,” said DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari, expressing his commitment to making the event memorable for the public.
This Test series promises to be a landmark event, showcasing Multan’s ability to host international sports with world-class security and hospitality standards.
The city would host two test matches between Pakistan and West Indies starting from January 17 to 29.
Recent Stories
Azerbaijan ambassador stresses need to enhance trade ties between both countries
GE Vernova expands in SAIF Zone
Drug peddler convicted
Ambassador Sami presents credentials to Polish President in illustrious ceremony
MDA intensifies anti-encroachment operations
Shafqat Shah commends security forces for successful anti-terror operations
Drug peddler held
Pakistan reports new polio case
Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan vows to address media indust ..
Gold prices dip by Rs1,400 per tola
Secy vists Central Library
Police sweep areas ahead of Pak-West Indies test
More Stories From Sports
-
Multan gears up to host Pak-West Indies test series2 minutes ago
-
ICC releases new promote to fire up fans’ excitement ahead of Champions Trophy 20251 hour ago
-
HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing world left out of draft5 hours ago
-
Wales squad for Six Nations rugby19 hours ago
-
Former world heavyweight champion Fury retires from boxing19 hours ago
-
Closing ceremony of Sports Gala held at SSUET21 hours ago
-
Warner, Williamson, Joseph and Mitchell to debut in HBL PSL 202521 hours ago
-
PSL holds court at Hazoori Bagh to draft players for 10th edition23 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh1 day ago
-
Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 101 day ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results1 day ago
-
Man Utd's 10-men beat Arsenal on pens in FA Cup, Spurs survive at Tamworth1 day ago