Multan Gears Up To Host Pak-West Indies Test Series

Muhammad Rameez Published January 14, 2025 | 06:56 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Known as the city of Saints, Multan is all set to host the much-anticipated test series between Pakistan and West Indies at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The local administration, led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, has made extensive arrangements to ensure a secure and enjoyable environment for players and cricket enthusiasts alike.

A central control room has been established at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office to monitor security throughout the event.

During his visit to the control room on Tuesday, the DC was briefed on the arrangements by officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Saif, who provided insights into the security protocols and logistical measures for the cricket teams.

To ensure the safety of the teams, over 400 CCTV cameras have been installed at key locations along the 28-kilometer route between the teams’ accommodations and Multan Cricket Stadium.

The route has been upgraded with enhanced lighting, advanced surveillance systems and patchwork to facilitate smooth transportation, the DC was informed during briefing session.

The DC said that more than 5,000 personnel have been deployed to secure the stadium and surrounding areas. The comprehensive security measures aim to ensure the safety of players and spectators, creating a conducive atmosphere for the game, he added.

“Our priority is to provide an exemplary recreational experience to the cricket fans of Multan,” said DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari, expressing his commitment to making the event memorable for the public.

This Test series promises to be a landmark event, showcasing Multan’s ability to host international sports with world-class security and hospitality standards.

The city would host two test matches between Pakistan and West Indies starting from January 17 to 29.

