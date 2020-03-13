UrduPoint.com
Multan Green Wins Jashn-e-Baharan Met-wrestling Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:51 PM

Multan green wins Jashn-e-Baharan Met-wrestling title

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Multan green won the Jashn-e-Baharan met-wrestling title by defeating Multan blue here on Friday.

The event organized by district sports department was held at district sports complex here.

District sports officer Jameel Kamran welcomed the guests.

Wrestlers Tanvir, Tahir, Younis, Kaleem and Shahbaz defeated their opponent wrestlers.

Speaking on this occasion chief guest Provincial parliamentary secretary and MPA Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that Punjab sports board organized Jashn-e-Baharan sports festival which was appreciable.

He said that it was vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to create healthy activities among youth so that a happy and prosperous Pakistan emerged before the world.

He assured full cooperation to sports department for promotion of sports.

Later, he distributed prizes among the players.

Divisional sports officer Rana Nadeem Anjum and others were present.

