Multan hosts 1st major tennis tournament

The first DHA Multan Invitational Tennis Tournament 2025 commenced at the DHA Tennis Courts, marking the first major tennis event in Multan in three decades

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The first DHA Multan Invitational Tennis Tournament 2025 commenced at the DHA Tennis Courts, marking the first major tennis event in Multan in three decades.

According to a press issued here on Wednesday, the tournament features top players from across Pakistan, competing in men's, ladies and junior categories.

Tournament Director Ayesha Ali Baig expressed her enthusiasm, highlighting the players' positive response and the goal to elevate the tournament to a national ranking event.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi lauded the initiative, emphasizing its role in integrating local talent into the national tennis circuit.

He also thanked Ms. Baig for her support, as well as DHA Multan and Bodla Builders for sponsoring the event.

PTF Secretary General Col. Zia-ud-Din Tufail acknowledged Ms. Baig's efforts in organizing the tournament and providing hospitality to participants.

APP/kah-vad