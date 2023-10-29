Open Menu

Multan, Lahore Teams Qualify For Final In Squash League

Muhammad Rameez Published October 29, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Multan, Lahore teams qualify for final in Squash league

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Lahore and Multan teams qualified for the last league final match under the Prime Minister's Talent Hunt Youth sports Squash League, which will be held tomorrow, October 30.

The men's and women's teams of Multan also completed the hat-trick of victories by defeating the Rawalpindi team.

According to the results of the matches, Multan and Lahore were unbeaten in the event by defeating Sialkot and Faisalabad.

The final match played between Multan and Lahore would decide the champion in the women's category on the last day.

Sargodha and Faisalabad will compete for the third position today. In the men's categories, the teams of Multan and Lahore have also beat Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Sialkot in their first three league matches.

