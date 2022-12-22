UrduPoint.com

Multan Official Breaks Bricks To Win Gold In Special Olympics Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 22, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Multan official breaks bricks to win gold in special olympics Pakistan

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :A young accounts officer of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) brought home a gold medal in bricks breaking contest at the Special Olympics Pakistan held in Lahore.

The Special Olympics were organized with the cooperation of Pioneer Para Taekwondo Association Pakistan.

Omar Farooq, a qualified MBA Finance serving MWMC as manager accounts broke bricks while in a wheelchair in a special Taekwondo championship of the Special Olympics, says an official release.

Citizens heaped praise on the young Karate player and Netizens showered commendations through different social media platforms.

Omar Farooq who also spends time in his hobbies of calligraphy and painting said that disabled persons were playing their role in every sphere of life including sports at home and abroad.

He said, he never considered his disability a hurdle in achieving the goals he had set his eyes on.

