Multan Playing Vital Role In Promoting Hokey: PHF President
Muhammad Rameez Published May 06, 2025 | 07:11 PM
President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti, has lauded Multan for its remarkable contribution to the promotion of hockey, Pakistan’s national sport. He shared these views during a media interaction and a meeting with local hockey players
Tariq Bugti said that this year, hockey has received unexpected public support from across the country, fueling hope for a brighter future for the sport. He announced plans to organize a senior vs. junior exhibition match in Multan and confirmed that preparations for the National Cup are already underway. He added that winning top position in the National Cup would help Pakistan qualify for the Olympics.
The PHF president emphasized his hands-on approach, stating that he personally visits each district to support the development of hockey and strongly believes in merit over quota systems. “Currently, the best players are emerging from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while fewer talent is being identified from Balochistan and Sindh,” he noted.
He said that tangible steps will be taken to improve hockey grounds in Multan and revealed that a National Women’s Hockey Championship is also in the pipeline. Mir Tariq Bugti expressed hope that by 2026, international hockey teams will be visiting Pakistan once again.
