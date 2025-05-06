Open Menu

Multan Playing Vital Role In Promoting Hokey: PHF President

Muhammad Rameez Published May 06, 2025 | 07:11 PM

Multan playing vital role in promoting hokey: PHF President

President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti, has lauded Multan for its remarkable contribution to the promotion of hockey, Pakistan’s national sport. He shared these views during a media interaction and a meeting with local hockey players

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti, has lauded Multan for its remarkable contribution to the promotion of hockey, Pakistan’s national sport. He shared these views during a media interaction and a meeting with local hockey players.

Tariq Bugti said that this year, hockey has received unexpected public support from across the country, fueling hope for a brighter future for the sport. He announced plans to organize a senior vs. junior exhibition match in Multan and confirmed that preparations for the National Cup are already underway. He added that winning top position in the National Cup would help Pakistan qualify for the Olympics.

The PHF president emphasized his hands-on approach, stating that he personally visits each district to support the development of hockey and strongly believes in merit over quota systems. “Currently, the best players are emerging from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while fewer talent is being identified from Balochistan and Sindh,” he noted.

He said that tangible steps will be taken to improve hockey grounds in Multan and revealed that a National Women’s Hockey Championship is also in the pipeline. Mir Tariq Bugti expressed hope that by 2026, international hockey teams will be visiting Pakistan once again.

Recent Stories

Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan

Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan

1 minute ago
 Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorist ..

Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorists attack

2 minutes ago
 Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamab ..

Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamabad’s development projects

2 minutes ago
 CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern ..

CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern technology

2 minutes ago
 RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness driv ..

RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness drive

2 minutes ago
 CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, ..

CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, emphasizes public engagement, ..

2 minutes ago
Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to f ..

Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to further oppress Kashmiris: Amir ..

5 minutes ago
 HBL PSL returns to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL returns to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United face Quetta Gladiators

5 minutes ago
 PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on vict ..

PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on victory in Senate elections

5 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reaches London on t ..

5 minutes ago
 Restaurant owners demands action on power outages, ..

Restaurant owners demands action on power outages, unjust fines

5 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi me ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi meets Federal Minister to discus ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports