Multan Region Disable Squad For T20 Cricket Championship Announced

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :The Multan region disable cricket team squad was announced for SAF National PD T-20 Cricket Championship which would be started in Karachi from November 8.

Coordinator Multan-Bahawalpur Region, Muhammad Jameel Kamran, announced the Multan Region Physically Disabled Cricket team after consultation with Chief Selector Makhdoom Muzaffar Alam.

Muhammad Matloob will be the captain of the team while Ameez-ur-Rehman will be the vice captain.

The other team members includes Muhammad Tariq, Zubair Saleem , Zaman Ali , Majid Hussain , Mohammad Sarfraz , Hafiz Ghulam Muhammad Malik, Muhammad Asif , Abdul Manan , Babar Ali , Mirza Jahanzeb Twana, Mohammad Irfanullah Ditta, Mohammad Haris Khan and Tahir Khan.

Muhammad Manzoor Latifi will be the team manager while Muhammad Hassan Jamil will be the coach.

All the players of the team will report to Manager Muhammad Manzoor Latifi on November 11 at MCG Ground, Nawan Shehr.

It's worth mentioning here that the Multan region team had won three consecutive titles and was going to defend for fourth.

