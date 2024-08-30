Open Menu

Multan Set To Host South Africa Women Cricket Team

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 30, 2024 | 06:43 PM

Multan set to host South Africa women cricket team

The district administration has completed arrangements to host South Africa's women cricket team for three T-20 matches at the Multan Cricket Stadium

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The district administration has completed arrangements to host South Africa's women cricket team for three T-20 matches at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu during a meeting with officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding arrangements for the T-20 series here on Friday.

The DC said that the district administration had completed arrangements for the cricket series starting from September 16 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

He said that directives had been issued for ensuring the beautification of the city, stadium and routes before the mega event.

He added that the matches would be played on September 16,18 and 29 between Pakistan and South Africa's women cricket teams. He said that tight security would be made for the teams and officials, adding that the deadline had been given to officers concerned for cleanliness of the stadium and routes.

The deputy commissioner maintained that best arrangements would be made during the event for spectators.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) South Africa September Women Event From Best

Recent Stories

Fed's preferred annual inflation indicator unchang ..

Fed's preferred annual inflation indicator unchanged at 2.6% in July, below 2.7% ..

5 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation falls to three-year low in Augu ..

Eurozone inflation falls to three-year low in August

2 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 11 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 11 paisa against dollar

2 minutes ago
 UK voices concerns at Israel's 'methods' in West B ..

UK voices concerns at Israel's 'methods' in West Bank raid

2 minutes ago
 No space for those who left PTI during difficult t ..

No space for those who left PTI during difficult times: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs9.2 trillio ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs9.2 trillion into market

2 minutes ago
Misbah-ul-Haq to mentor Wolves in Champions Cup

Misbah-ul-Haq to mentor Wolves in Champions Cup

3 hours ago
 Nikki Bella’s husband Artem Chigvintsev arrested ..

Nikki Bella’s husband Artem Chigvintsev arrested for domestic violence

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill five terrorists in Balochista ..

Security forces kill five terrorists in Balochistan

4 hours ago
 X, formally Twitter, introduces video calls featu ..

X, formally Twitter, introduces video calls feature

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to work closely for mut ..

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to work closely for mutual prosperity

5 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Rain washes out first day of second Test ..

PakVsBan: Rain washes out first day of second Test match

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports