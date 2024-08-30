Multan set to host South Africa women cricket team

The district administration has completed arrangements to host South Africa's women cricket team for three T-20 matches at the Multan Cricket Stadium

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The district administration has completed arrangements to host South Africa's women cricket team for three T-20 matches at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu during a meeting with officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding arrangements for the T-20 series here on Friday.

The DC said that the district administration had completed arrangements for the cricket series starting from September 16 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

He said that directives had been issued for ensuring the beautification of the city, stadium and routes before the mega event.

He added that the matches would be played on September 16,18 and 29 between Pakistan and South Africa's women cricket teams. He said that tight security would be made for the teams and officials, adding that the deadline had been given to officers concerned for cleanliness of the stadium and routes.

The deputy commissioner maintained that best arrangements would be made during the event for spectators.