Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will lock horn today

The match is slated to begin at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (today) at 9pm.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2021) Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will lock horn evening to have a champion crown today at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Multan Sultans are first timers in the final, whereas Peshawar Zalmi have previously tasted the flavour of championship match thrice from 2017 to 2019, including lifting the silverware in front of the Gaddafi Stadium fans in 2017.

Both Sultans and Zalmi have secured wins over Islamabad United in the play-offs to confirm their final clash. Islamabad United, who had topped the points table with eight wins, lost their way at the business end of the tournament, suffering a 31-run loss to Sultans in Monday’s Qualifier, followed by an eight-wicket defeat to Zalmi on Tuesday evening in the 2nd Eliminator.

Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans were languishing at 5th spot with just a win from five games when the tournament was suspended in Karachi on 4 March. However, the Abu Dhabi-leg has brought them an incredible change in their fortunes with them clinching five victories in six games, including the Qualifier victory over United.

They, thus, cemented their spot in the PSL final for the first time in four attempts, Sultans were added as the sixth PSL franchise from the 2018 edition; the first two editions had five teams. Meanwhile, 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi had a tough run leading up to the playoffs.

Wahab Riaz-led side lost three out of their five Abu Dhabi-leg matches, yet succeeded in maintaining a decent net run-rate that helped them secure third spot ahead of Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars who like Zalmi, finished the league-stage with 10 points.

Zalmi knocked out the defending champions Kings by five wickets in Eliminator 1 in a gripping encounter that finished on the penultimate ball, before their overwhelming victory over Islamabad United, which earned them their fourth PSL final appearance.

Both sides have a 1-1 PSL 6 record heading into the final. In the Karachi-leg, Zalmi chased down a 194-run target for the loss of four wickets with an over spare, courtesy Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s half-century and 48 from Imamul Haq.

However, Sultans settled the score on June 13 in Abu Dhabi when they achieved an eight-wicket victory at the back of an unbeaten 82 off 56 balls by Rizwan and a 31-ball 61 by Sohaib Maqsood. Ahead of the big final, both captains have set their sights on the glittering PSL 6 trophy.

“It is tough to name any individual, rather than naming any individual, I would like to stress that it has been a total team effort that has seen our remarkable turnaround from Karachi,” said Mohammad Rizwan.

“What we learned in Karachi was that we were losing the games narrowly which meant that there were no major worries for us as a side,” he added.

“In Abu Dhabi, we came out with a great spirit as we had absolute clarity on the challenge ahead of us. We were able to gain momentum at the start and formed a solid combination that brought the change in our fortunes,” Rizwan continued.

“As a captain, I like to keep the plans simple and try and make the best use of the players in my squads whether he is a rookie or a legend, I am really happy with the response that I have got,” added Mohammad Rizwan.

“Now in the final, we would want to keep our game plan simple and I am very hopeful that we would play with the same spirit, that is all that I will ask of my players, results are in the hands of the Almighty and we will only care about giving our absolute best,”.

On the other hand, Wahab Riaz said, “Since the beginning of the Pakistan Super League, the Peshawar Zalmi side has played like a family. We believe in the Team mantra (Together Each Achieve More). This mantra is one of the reasons of our success.”

“All our squad members and the team management of Mohammad Akram and Daren Sammy have a big part to play in our success. We play an aggressive brand of cricket and believe in taking the game to the opposition, we will play the final with the same frame of mind,” he added.

“Playing the fourth final for Zalmi and first as a captain is a huge honour for me and I would like to lead the team to glory tomorrow night against a formidable opponent, it should be a great occasion,” Wahab Riaz concluded.

Squads:

Peshawar Zalmi - Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif

Multan Sultans – Mohammad Rizwan (c), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem

PSL 6 prize money:

Winner – PKR 75million

Runner-up – PKR 30million

Player of the tournament – PKR3million

Best Batsman – PKR0.8million

Best Bowler – PKR0.8million

Best Fielder – PKR0.8million

Best Wicketkeeper – PKR0.8million

Spirit of Cricket – PKR3.2million