Multan Sultans appoints Drikus Saaiman as fielding and S&C coach

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Multan Sultans have appointed Drikus Saaiman as the fielding and strength and conditioning coach for the upcoming edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Saaiman, who was born in Bloemfontein, brings in heaps of experience to the franchise. He is currently working with the Pakistan men’s team and has been part of the Pakistan women’s and South Africa men’s coaching staffs.

He was strength and conditioning and fielding coach with Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, an Mzansi Super League franchise, in 2018 and has had stints with South Africa’s A and emerging sides.

Drikus Saaiman stated that “I am very excited to be joining Multan Sultans and looking forward to my time at what will be my first stint at an HBL PSL franchise.

“Multan Sultans boast some of the best T20 cricketers and a fantastic coaching staff. I am eager to join this dressing room, and play my role in helping this wonderful team through my experience.

I am sure that being here will also help me further grow as a coach.”

General Manager Hijab Zahid said that “Drikus Saaiman was a highly-reputable coach and it gives me great pleasure to welcome him on board. It is pertinent to provide your players with the best facilities if you expect them to win you competitions and this is another step in that direction. With this announcement, we have now completed a highly knowledgeable, skilled and respected coaching team that will definitely benefit our players across all rungs.”

Multan Sultans coaching staff included Head coach – Abdul Rehman, Team Mentor/Spin bowling coach – Saqlain Mushtaq, Assistant and development coach – Muhammad Wasim, Fast bowling coach – Catherine Dalton, Assistant spin bowling coach – Alex Hartley and Strength and condition and fielding coach – Drikus Saaiman.