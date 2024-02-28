Open Menu

Multan Sultans Arrive In Karachi For PSL 9 Matches

Muhammad Rameez Published February 28, 2024 | 09:25 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Multan Sultans have touched down in Karachi to resume their campaign in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season Nine.

The team, Multan Sultans franchise, has arrived in Karachi to play their remaining matches of HBL PSL 9.

Their upcoming clash is scheduled against Karachi Kings on March 3.

Multan Sultans made their journey from Lahore to Karachi via a commercial flight.

Following their arrival, the team will take a day's rest, with the training schedule in Karachi to be announced subsequently.

