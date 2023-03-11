Multan Sultans assistant coach Abdul Rehman, who was overjoyed for his team's win against Peshawar Zalmi, believes the target was easily chased, if runs are being scored consistently in every over

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ):Multan Sultans assistant coach Abdul Rehman, who was overjoyed for his team's win against Peshawar Zalmi, believes the target was easily chased, if runs are being scored consistently in every over.

"The focus should be to score as many runs per over as it makes the target easier to chase and achieve able. You see it as 12 or 13 runs per over then the target looks easy and chase able.

Peshawar Zalmi failed to defend 240 runs or more for the second successive time as Multan Sultans won the 486-run thriller by four wickets to storm into the HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 playoffs in front of another full-house at the Pindi Stadium on Friday.

Rilee Rossouw stroked the fastest HBL PSL century off 41 balls, improving his own record by two balls, and Kieron Pollard blasted a 25-ball 52 as Multan Sultans achieved the 243-run target with five balls to spare. Multan Sultans needed 18 off two overs and three runs in the last over.

"The wicket is a batting one and the boundary is also not too long so the chance of mistake for bowlers is very less. The plan should be very specific," he said in a presser after the game on late Friday at Pindi Stadium.

He said in T20 the wicket should support both batters and bowlers. "Conditions are very batting friendly.

Ihsanullah bowled very well. His overall bowling is very good.

He said if PSL was only restricted to one ground then it would be something to consider but we were playing in other cities as well so the conditions are different everywhere.

Rehman said in T20 you cannot expect all batters to perform. "Openers are there to play and you have to take risk to score runs and wickets fall during that. We have Tim David, Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard and we chased 240.

He said we play two emerging players in every match and Ihsanullah has become our main bowler.

Peshawar Zalmi's Tom Kohler Cadmore said when you score 240 you must be winning those game.

"Riley Rossouw was incredible tonight while Jason Roy (who scored 145 runs against Islamabad United) the other night was also incredible. So this is something we need to work on. Our focus is to win games and win the trophy, instead of dwelling too much on it (loss) we got to look forward," he said.

"Well hopefully we just win the game (next match) that's the main focus. It's kind of simple to win the game and we are in the knockouts. We have our plans and will execute them better, but obviously it's cricket and there's always a winner and loser." Tom also lauded youngster Saim Ayub for his tremendous performance throughout the tournament.