Multan Sultans back on winning track: beat Karachi Kings by 7 wkts in PSL 7

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The in-form opening duo of Shaun Masood and Mohammad Rizwan forged a brilliant 100-run partnership against Karachi Kings to give Multan Sultans a seven-wicket victory and put their team back on the HBLPSL-7 winning track here on Wednesday night at the Gadaffi stadium before a charged crowd.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan scored his fourth half century in the tournament. This is the seventh victory of the defending champion in the tournament.

Karachi Kings made history in the PSL after they became the first team to lose eight consecutive matches in the league stages of the six-team tournament. Kings are already out of title run in the mega following their persistent dismal show.

Before this, the unwanted record of most consecutive defeat in a single edition of PSL was with Lahore Qalandars who were beaten in six consecutive games in the 2018 season of PSL.

The winning team, Multan Sultan achieved the target of 175 runs for the loss of just three wickets in the third ball of the 19th over. In pursuit of the target, Mohammad Rizwan played a quick fired 76 runs with eight fours and found a helping partner in Shaun Masood who stroked breezy 45 runs with the help of six fours.

Multan Sultans needed 29 runs in the last two overs to win. Khushdal Shah hit two sixes and a four off three balls to Chris Jordan to further strengthen the position of defending champions in the match.

Khushdal Shah hit 21 not out off 9 balls. Riley Russo remained unbeaten on 14 off 5 balls.

Mir Hamza got two wickets and Chris Jordan got one wicket.

Earlier, Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bat first. They set 175-run target for Multan Sultans, thanks to opener Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke and Imad Wasim for helping Karachi post a decent total of 174 runs for 6 wickets in allotted 20 overs.

Karachi once again lost their captain quickly at a total of 1-5 in 1.1 overs when Babar Azam was playing on 2 runs off 4 balls. Opener Sharjeel Khan and Joe Clarke then added significant 72 runs for the second-wicket stand. Joe Clarke was second Kings player, who left for the pavilion at his personal score of 40 runs off 29 balls that included 3 fours and 2 sixes.

Sharjeel, who was then joined by Qasim Akram, could add just 7 runs for the third-wicket partnership and was sent packing by Khushdil Shah at his individual score of 36 runs off 34 balls with 1 four and 2 sixes. Rohail Nazir and Mohammad Nabi then contributed with 21 runs each. Imad Wasim then batted with authority in the last overs and struck 16-ball 32 runs that helped his side score a decent total. Shahnawaz Dahani bagged two wickets for Multan Sultans.