Multan Sultan's Batter Usman Khan on Monday scheduled to fly to U.A.E to attend a personal programme

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Multan Sultan's Batter Usman Khan on Monday scheduled to fly to U.A.E to attend a personal programme.

He will miss Multan Sultans' 5th March fixture against Peshawar Zalmi at the Pindi cricket Stadium, a spokesperson

for Multan Sultans said here.

Usman Khan has scheduled to join the team in Islamabad ahead of 10th March game against Islamabad United.