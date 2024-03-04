Multan Sultan's Batter Usman Khan To Fly UAE
Muhammad Rameez Published March 04, 2024 | 06:35 PM
Multan Sultan's Batter Usman Khan on Monday scheduled to fly to U.A.E to attend a personal programme
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Multan Sultan's Batter Usman Khan on Monday scheduled to fly to U.A.E to attend a personal programme.
He will miss Multan Sultans' 5th March fixture against Peshawar Zalmi at the Pindi cricket Stadium, a spokesperson
for Multan Sultans said here.
Usman Khan has scheduled to join the team in Islamabad ahead of 10th March game against Islamabad United.
