Open Menu

Multan Sultan's Batter Usman Khan To Fly UAE

Muhammad Rameez Published March 04, 2024 | 06:35 PM

Multan Sultan's Batter Usman Khan to fly UAE

Multan Sultan's Batter Usman Khan on Monday scheduled to fly to U.A.E to attend a personal programme

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Multan Sultan's Batter Usman Khan on Monday scheduled to fly to U.A.E to attend a personal programme.

He will miss Multan Sultans' 5th March fixture against Peshawar Zalmi at the Pindi cricket Stadium, a spokesperson

for Multan Sultans said here.

Usman Khan has scheduled to join the team in Islamabad ahead of 10th March game against Islamabad United.

Related Topics

Cricket Multan Islamabad Usman Khan March Islamabad United Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif surpris ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif surprises students with unannounced v ..

8 minutes ago
 Dr Daryaab donates his recently published book to ..

Dr Daryaab donates his recently published book to UoM library

8 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM Hou ..

Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM House

8 minutes ago
 Court issues physical remand orders to three offi ..

Court issues physical remand orders to three officers in corruption case

8 minutes ago
 DCs inspect SSC examination centres to review arra ..

DCs inspect SSC examination centres to review arrangements

5 minutes ago
 56% of Austrians want influx of refugees cut to ze ..

56% of Austrians want influx of refugees cut to zero: Survey

5 minutes ago
Rescue 1122 receives 12885 disturbing calls in Feb

Rescue 1122 receives 12885 disturbing calls in Feb

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspects ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspects proposed site for Cancer Hosp ..

5 minutes ago
 LESCO's technical staff training starts

LESCO's technical staff training starts

5 minutes ago
 Landslides in New Murree: CM directs immediate rel ..

Landslides in New Murree: CM directs immediate relief measures

2 minutes ago
 Ms Noorena donates her three books to Youth Develo ..

Ms Noorena donates her three books to Youth Development Center UoM

2 minutes ago
 Asian stocks rise on US gains ahead of key China p ..

Asian stocks rise on US gains ahead of key China policy meeting

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports