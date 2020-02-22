Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by five wickets

Multan Sultans defeated Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the third match of the ongoing HBL PSL 2020 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Friday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020) Multan Sultans defeated Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the third match of the ongoing HBL PSL 2020 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Sultans, led by Shan Masood, chased down the 139-run target in 16.1 overs.

Opening the batting, Shan top-scored with 38 off 29 balls, with four fours and a six, in the run chase.

In the middle order, Rilee Rossouw made 32 off 28 and Shahid Afridi scored a quickfire 12-ball 21. Both batsmen struck two fours and a six each.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars scored 138 runs for the loss of eight wickets after they were asked to bat.

The opening pair of Fakhar Zaman and Chris Lynn provided Qalandars a solid start with a 59-run stand in 5.2 overs. Lynn, who hit four fours and three sixes, anchored the partnership by scoring 39 from 19 balls, while Fakhar made 19 off 14.

As Qalandars looked to have gained the momentum, Moeen Ali’s double-blow in the last Powerplay over turned the innings on its head as the off-spinner accounted for the wickets of both openers.

The wickets sparked a collapse as Qalandars lost their next four wickets for 44 runs.

Qalandars captain, Sohail Akhtar, staged a recovery to take his side to a decent score. The right-handed batsman made 34 off 30 balls and struck three sixes and a four during his stay at the crease.

For Sultans, Imran Tahir and Mohammad Ilyas were the other bowlers with two wickets each next to their name. For taking two wickets for 21 runs, Imran was named player of the match.

On Saturday, Multan Sultans will face Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium at 7pm, while

Quetta Gladiators take on Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium, Karachi, at 2pm.

Scores in brief

Lahore Qalandars 138-8, 20 overs (Chris Lynn 39, Sohail Akhtar 34 not out; Moeen Ali 2-13, Mohammad Ilyas 2-16, Imran Tahir 2-21)

Multan Sultans 142-5, 16.1 overs (Shan Masood 38, Rilee Rossouw 32, Shahid Afridi 21 not out)

Result Multan Sultans win by five wickets